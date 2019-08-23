Khalil: We're Not a Bankrupt Country
Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil on Friday stressed that Lebanon is not a “bankrupt country,” hours before the release of a key financial report by the Standard and Poor’s international credit rating agency.
“We are not a bankrupt country and we have the ability to overcome difficulties and get out of our crises, regardless of rating headlines or foreign stances,” Khalil said at a financial seminar in Sidon.
“It is true that Lebanon is facing the junctures of the announcements of the credit rating agencies, but I can confirm that we possess the ability to overcome the crisis,” the minister added.
Media reports and a Lebanese official have said that Standard & Poor’s will not downgrade Lebanon’s rating and will keep it at its current level of B-.
