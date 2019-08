Prime Minister Saad Hariri met Friday afternoon at the Center House with the U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard.

The meeting was held in the presence of Hariri’s adviser ex-minister Ghattas Khoury.

A terse statement issued by Hariri’s office said the meeting focused on “the latest developments in Lebanon and the region and the bilateral relations.”

Hariri’s visit to the United States in recent days had stirred political controversy in Lebanon.