Israel Air Strikes on Syria Kill 'Two Hizbullah Fighters'

Israeli air strikes near the Syrian capital overnight killed two fighters of the Lebanese group Hizbullah, an Iranian combatant and two unidentified fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Sunday.

The Observatory said the Israeli raids targeted "Iranian and Hizbullah posts" in the southeast of Damascus.

But a high-ranking official in Tehran denied Iranian positions had been hit.

"This is a lie and it is not true," Mohsen Rezaie, the secretary of the Expediency Council, told ILNA news agency