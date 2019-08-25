Mobile version

Israel Air Strikes on Syria Kill 'Two Hizbullah Fighters'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 August 2019, 13:36
Israeli air strikes near the Syrian capital overnight killed two fighters of the Lebanese group Hizbullah, an Iranian combatant and two unidentified fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Sunday.

The Observatory said the Israeli raids targeted "Iranian and Hizbullah posts" in the southeast of Damascus.

But a high-ranking official in Tehran denied Iranian positions had been hit.

"This is a lie and it is not true," Mohsen Rezaie, the secretary of the Expediency Council, told ILNA news agency

Thumb s.o.s 25 August 2019, 15:14

The world just got a little safer. Thank you southern neighbors!

Reply
Thumb galaxy 25 August 2019, 15:19

Well done and please do it again and again.

Reply
Thumb hakawati 25 August 2019, 15:49

S.O.S. and galaxy traitors to the gallows

Reply