Geagea Urges Govt. to Discuss 'Presence of Strategic Decisions outside the State'

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Sunday said he expresses his “full solidarity with our people” in Beirut’s southern suburbs after the Israeli drone explosion in the neighborhood of Mouawad.

Geagea also condemned “the repeated Israeli violations of our airspace and their sending of bomb-laden drones against targets in Lebanon.”

The LF leader however called on the Lebanese government to “thoroughly look into what happened” overnight and to discuss “the issue of the presence of the strategic military and security decision outside the state.”

“The necessary measures must be taken to return the strategic military and security decision to the state, to spare our people any harm and avoid the worse, God forbid,” Geagea added.