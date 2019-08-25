Pompeo Calls for 'Avoiding Any Escalation' after Lebanon, Syria Flare-Up

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Sunday received a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the talks tackled “the developments of the past hours in the Lebanese and regional arenas,” Hariri’s office said.

“Pompeo stressed the need to avoid any escalation and to work with all parties concerned to prevent any form of deterioration,” Hariri’s office added in a statement.

Hariri for his part emphasized “Lebanon’s commitment to the stipulations of U.N. resolutions, especially Resolution 1701, warning of “the threat emanating from the continued Israeli violations of this resolution and of Lebanese sovereignty.”

Hariri also urged Pompeo to help “stop these violations” and thanked him for his phone call, while underlining that “the Lebanese side will exert all efforts possible to secure restraint and work on alleviating tensions,” his office said.

An Israeli drone exploded and another crashed overnight in a Hizbullah stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Two Hizbullah fighters were also killed in an Israeli air strike on Iranian and Hizbullah positions in Syria.

Israel said the raid was aimed at thwarting an “Iranian drone attack” on northern Israel.