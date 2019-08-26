Israeli Night Raids Hit PFLP in Bekaa

Israel carried out night raids on Monday at military positions of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) in the Eastern Mountain Range opposite the Bekaa town of Qusaya, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

NNA said that three explosions rocked central Bekaa shortly after midnight. The first blast was heard at 1:11 a.m. followed by two at 1:25 and 1:35.

The PFLP-GC responded will a barrage of anti-aircraft fire, it said.

According to a PFLP-GC official, “an MK planes (drone) targeted one of our positions with three small missiles,” noting that “no casualties were reported, only material damages.”

The strikes came just hours after Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened Israel after two drones fell on its Beirut stronghold in what he described as a targeted "drone attack".

The PFLP-GC has close ties to Hizbullah and the Syrian government.

It has positions in the eastern region of Bekaa, as well as in Al-Naaemeh just south of Beirut.

Qusaya is only about five kilometers (three miles) from the Syrian border.