Israel Fires Flares over Shebaa Farms Sparking Blaze

Israeli forces fired several flares Monday evening over the occupied Shebaa Farms, media reports said.

The National News Agency said the flares were fired over Tallet Seddaneh, Birkat al-Naqqar and al-Bayader in the outskirts of the town of Shebaa as several blasts were heard inside the occupied farms.

Al-Jadeed TV said the flares sparked a blaze in the al-Shahel-al-Bayader area south of the town of Shebaa.

TV networks meanwhile reported that an Israeli drone was flying at low altitude over the eastern city of Baalbek.

Al-Mayadeen television for its part quoted Israeli media outlets as saying that Israel had boosted its Iron Dome missile interception system in an area of northern Israel.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in the border region after Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened to retaliate to the death of two Hizbullah members in an Israeli strike in Syria and to down any Israeli drone that violates Lebanon’s airspace after a drone exploded over a Hizbullah stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs.