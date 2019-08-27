Hariri to Lavrov: Israel Attack a Dangerous Escalation with Unpredictable Results

Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks on Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemning the recent Israeli aggression against Lebanon, the Premier’s press office said.

Hariri told Lavrov that the Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut is a dangerous act, an attack against the Lebanese sovereignty and a violation of UN resolution 1701, which established calm and stability over the past years.

He said that Lebanon is counting on Russia's role to avoid further escalation and tension, and send clear messages to Israel that it must stop violating the Lebanese sovereignty.

Hariri stressed that Israel's attack against a civilian populated area strikes a blow to the stable situation that prevailed on the border since the issuance of resolution 1701, and threatens to seriously escalate the situation in the region, with unpredictable results.