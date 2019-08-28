Berri Says Lebanese Unity is First Victory against Israel

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday described the unity that followed the latest attacks as the first victory against Israel.

“The Lebanese consensus on condemning the Israeli aggression that targeted Lebanon several days ago resembled the first sign of victory at the level of national unity,” Berri told lawmakers during the weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting.

Separately, the Speaker told the MPs that the upcoming economic meeting in Baabda should reach an agreement on at least two points that he described as essential: the 2020 state budget and electricity reform.

“The 2020 budget should be approved with a reduced deficit and within the constitutional timeframe,” Berri said, stressing that the financial deficit created by the poor administration of the electricity sector should be addressed seeing as it “represents one third of the state budget’s deficit.”