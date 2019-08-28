Paris Urges Hizbullah Restraint to Pass 'Appropriate Resolution' on UNIFIL

Presidency Affairs Minister Salim Jreissati held talks Wednesday at his office in Beiteddine with French embassy charge d’affaires Salina Grenet-Catalano.

“He discussed with her the general situations in Lebanon, especially the security situation after the Israeli aggression in Beirut’s southern suburbs and the steps that the Lebanese state is taking to address its aftermath,” the National News Agency said.

“Grenet-Catalano relayed her country’s stance that stresses the need for restraint, especially that Lebanon is on the verge of the extension of the term of the U.N. force operating in the South (UNIFIL) and that France along with other countries has contributed to endorsing an ‘appropriate resolution’ that would extend the U.N. force’s term for another year,” NNA added.

Jressati for his part briefed the French diplomat on President Michel Aoun’s stances on the latest developments.

One drone came down and another exploded early Sunday in a Hizbullah stronghold in the southern Beirut suburb of Mouawad, damaging a Hizbullah media center and lightly injuring three people who were in the building.

In the wake of the incident, Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah vowed to "do everything" to thwart Israeli drone attacks in Lebanon, threatening to down any unmanned aircraft that violates Lebanon’s airspace. He also pledged to retaliate from Lebanon against an Israeli airstrike that killed two Hizbullah members in Syria.