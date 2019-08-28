UNIFIL Head in Close Contact with Parties, Urges Maximum Restraint

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti announced Wednesday that the U.N. force is closely monitoring the developments in Lebanon and the broad region.

In this context, Tenenti stressed in an interview with the National News Agency the importance of ensuring security and stability along the Blue Line, saying UNIFIL is keenly working with the parties on the ground to achieve this end.

The U.N. official added that UNIFIL works in close coordination with the Lebanese Army, day and night, along the Blue Line.

Tenenti also said that UNIFIL Commander Major General Stefano Del Col is in full contact with all parties to prevent any misunderstanding or incident that could expose the cessation of hostilities to danger.

He added that UNIFIL’s chief is urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint, in words and deeds, and to take advantage of the coordination mechanism, assumed by UNIFIL, to raise important issues amid the current tensions.

One drone came down and another exploded early Sunday in a Hizbullah stronghold in the southern Beirut suburb of Mouawad, damaging a Hizbullah media center and lightly injuring three people who were in the building.

In the wake of the incident, Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah vowed to "do everything" to thwart Israeli drone attacks in Lebanon, threatening to down any unmanned aircraft that violates Lebanon’s airspace. He also pledged to retaliate from Lebanon against an Israeli airstrike that killed two Hizbullah members in Syria.