More Syrian Refugees Return Home from Lebanon

Several Syrian refugees were expected to leave Lebanon on Thursday on buses in the latest wave of returns to their war-torn country, the state-run National News Agency said.

NNA said the General Security agency organized the return through the crossings of Masnaa, al-Abboudieh, al-Qaa and Arsal through al-Zamarani crossing on the Syrian border.

Fifteen buses from Syria entered into Lebanon through the Masnaa border crossing to transport around 960 refugees to their villages in Syria, added NNA.

Five buses headed to Masnaa, 6 to Beirut and 4 to the South.

Lebanon hosts around 1.5 million Syrians who fled the civil war across the border.

Thousands of Syrians have headed home from Lebanon in such returns coordinated by the authorities in Beirut and Damascus.