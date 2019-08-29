Aoun Returns to Baabda, Says Mt. Lebanon War Won’t be Repeated

President Michel Aoun on Thursday returned to the presidential palace in Baabda after spending two weeks at the summer presidential palace in Beiteddine.

Aoun ended his residency in Beiteddine by holding a meeting with a popular delegation comprising Chouf residents and Free Patriotic Movement members.

“I reassure everyone without exception, and the few who perhaps still have some concern, that what happened in Chouf during the war years was a historic mistake, or a series of mistakes committed by various parties,” Aoun said in a speech.

“What happened was humanely unacceptable and irrational,” the president added, noting that “such things have happened throughout history.”

“One must live with the living, not with the grudges of the past,” he stressed.

He added: “Hereby lies the importance of our ability to overcome all these events, because if we stay back there we cannot build the past. Of course we must not forget them so that we don’t repeat our mistakes, but I stress to you and reiterate that what happened has ended forever, and I’m responsible for my words.”

Aoun also noted that the latest deadly incident in Qabrshmoun “gave everyone a lesson on the need not to repeat it.”

“As long as I’m with you, there should be no fear,” the president went on to say.