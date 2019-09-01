Israel Fires Shells on Shebaa Farms as Drone Sets Forest Ablaze

The Israeli army on Sunday fired several 155mm shells on the Jabal al-Rous area in the occupied Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba Hills, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

It said the Israelis opened fire from their posts in the al-Zaoura area in Syria’s occupied Golan Heights.

An Israeli drone meanwhile dropped flammable material on a pine forest in Lebanon’s Bustra Farm, sparking a blaze, TV networks said.

“Residents from the towns of Shebaa, Halta and Kfarshouba are trying to put out the fire,” NNA said, adding that Israeli forces had also dropped similar incendiary bombs on Jabal al-Rous.

“Enemy forces are burning the forests in the Shebaa Farms to thwart the possibility of infiltration,” the agency added.

Later on Sunday, Israeli forces fired heavy-caliber machineguns inside the Shebaa Farms as several blasts echoed from the Farms’ western edge, NNA said.

Separately, the Israeli army resumed drilling works and the erection of sand barriers opposite Lebanon’s al-Wazzani park.

Armored patrols were meanwhile roaming a road behind the sand barricade amid drone overflights over the towns and villages of the Marjeyoun district.

Israeli forces had overnight fired a number of flares over the al-Abbad area facing the border town of Houla.

The developments come amid high tensions between Israel and Hizbullah in connection with the Israeli attacks last Sunday in Syria and Lebanon and Hizbullah’s pledge to retaliate.