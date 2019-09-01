UNIFIL Urges 'Restraint' after Hizbullah Attack, Israeli Shelling

The head of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon urged "maximum restraint" after Hizbullah traded fire with Israel across the border on Sunday, a spokesman said.

"UNIFIL is following up on the firing across the Blue Line" between Lebanon and Israel, said Andrea Tenenti, spokesman for the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon.

UNIFIL chief "Major General Stefano Del Col is in contact with the parties urging the maximum restraint and asked to cease all activities," he told AFP.