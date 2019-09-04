Speaker Says 2020 Draft Budget May Be Distributed to Ministers Tomorrow

Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday said Lebanon can steer away from the economic crisis if it implements the items agreed at an emergency economic meeting earlier this week, adding that the 2020 draft state budget “may” be distributed to ministers at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Berri said Lebanon can “teer away from the economic pressure if it puts into action 22 items discussed at an emergency economic meeting” at Baabda on Monday, he said at his weekly meeting with lawmakers.

On the 2020 draft budget, Berri said “ministers might get a copy of the draft budget during the Cabinet meeting scheduled tomorrow.”

He stressed that “approval of the state budget within the constitutional deadlines and addressing the problematic issue of electricity sector, which accounts for one third of the fiscal deficit are positive indicators for Lebanon.”

The Speaker declared he made five proposals on the economic dialogue table, including activation of a law on public-private partnership so that the state does not continue to borrow from abroad.