Di Maio is Italy's New Foreign Minister, Gualtieri Gets Finance Portfolio

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday named Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio as foreign minister and Roberto Gualtieri as finance minister in a new crisis-busting government.

Former deputy prime minister Di Maio, pro-European economist Gualtieri and the rest of the government will be sworn in on Thursday at 0800 GMT, ending a nearly month-long crisis.

Lawyer and former Milan security chief Luciana Lamorgese will take over from far-right leader Matteo Salvini, who prompted the crisis, as interior minister.

Deputy Democratic Party leader Lorenzo Guerini will be the new defense minister, Conte said.