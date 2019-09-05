Qaouq: Resistance Today Enjoys Unprecedented Consensus

Senior Hizbullah official Sheikh Nabil Qaouq on Thursday boasted that “the resistance today enjoys unprecedented national and official consensus,” referring to the period that preceded and followed Hizbullah’s military response to Israel’s latest strikes.

“The resistance has managed to prove its strength and will through carrying out the operation against the Israeli enemy in the middle of the day in order to protect Lebanon,” said Qaouq, who is a member of Hizbullah’s Central Council.

“It has consolidated our right to respond and deter any coming aggression against Lebanon, that's why the Lebanese has felt anew that they are before a new victory,” the Hizbullah official added.

He also noted that “one of the resistance’s achievements is the Lebanese government’s extraordinary stance as to protecting the right of the Lebanese to respond to Israeli attacks.”

“This exceptional stance has exposed the stance of the 2006 Lebanese government, seeing as the resistance today enjoys unprecedented national and official consensus,” Qaouq added, pointing out that “the majority of the parliament, government and people support the resistance and the army-people-resistance equation.”

Hizbullah says Israel was behind a drone explosion over the Beirut southern suburb of Mouawad on August 25. The blast lightly injured three people and damaged a Hizbullah media center. Israeli warplanes had earlier struck near Damascus that night, killing two Hizbullah militants.

Hizbullah retaliated on Sunday by firing anti-armor missiles at an Israeli vehicle in the northern Israeli area of Avivim, saying the strike caused casualties, a claim disputed by Israel.