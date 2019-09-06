Egyptian President Says Keen on Maintaining Lebanon’s Stability

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi affirmed strong relations between Lebanon and Egypt, stressing keenness on the “safety, security and stability of Lebanon,” the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Friday.

Al-Sisi’s position came during his meeting with visiting Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat. Sisi stressed Egypt’s keenness on distancing Lebanon from regional conflicts affirming “constant interest in Lebanon and its people.”

Sisi received Jumblat on Thursday at the presidential palace in the presence of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and Abbas Kamel, head of the General Intelligence.

Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Bassam Radi said “Sisi appreciates the constructive and essential role played by Jumblat to maintain stability and balance in Lebanon.”

The spokesman added that talks have highlighted the means of enhancing bilateral relations including the possibility of benefiting from the Egyptian expertise in a number of developmental areas, strengthening trade relations between Egypt and Lebanon, and working to maximize the volume of mutual investments.

The meeting also touched on the situation in Syria and the latest developments in the Palestinian file.

Radi said that “Sisi affirmed the firm stand of Egypt in support of the Palestinian people in obtaining their legitimate rights in accordance with the relevant international principles.”

For his part, Jumblat emphasized Lebanon’s keenness to strengthen the “strong historical ties between the two brotherly countries, which are based on solidarity and brotherhood.”