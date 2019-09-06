Aoun Tells Kubis Lebanon Will Defend Itself Against any Aggression

President Michel Aoun on Friday told UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis that Lebanon has a legitimate right to fight any Israeli aggression against its sovereignty, the National News Agency reported.

“Any aggression against Lebanon and the safety of its territories will be met with legitimate self-defense and Israel will bear all its consequences,” Aoun told Kubis during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Baabda.

The President stressed Lebanon’s adherence to UN Resolution 1701.

Aoun also thanked Kubis for his efforts with the Secretary-General of the United Nations and “brotherly and friendly countries for extending the mandate of the UNIFIL forces operating in South Lebanon without modification in their tasks.”

He pointed out that the Lebanese army deployed alongside the international forces is carrying out its full duty in implementation of the decisions of the political authority and the Higher Defense Council.

Kubis briefed the President on the deliberations that accompanied the extension of UNIFIL's term and the positions of the Security Council members, in addition to the role played by UNIFIL in restoring stability to the southern border after the recent security developments.