Aoun Tells Kubis Lebanon Will Defend Itself Against any Aggression
President Michel Aoun on Friday told UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis that Lebanon has a legitimate right to fight any Israeli aggression against its sovereignty, the National News Agency reported.
“Any aggression against Lebanon and the safety of its territories will be met with legitimate self-defense and Israel will bear all its consequences,” Aoun told Kubis during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Baabda.
The President stressed Lebanon’s adherence to UN Resolution 1701.
Aoun also thanked Kubis for his efforts with the Secretary-General of the United Nations and “brotherly and friendly countries for extending the mandate of the UNIFIL forces operating in South Lebanon without modification in their tasks.”
He pointed out that the Lebanese army deployed alongside the international forces is carrying out its full duty in implementation of the decisions of the political authority and the Higher Defense Council.
Kubis briefed the President on the deliberations that accompanied the extension of UNIFIL's term and the positions of the Security Council members, in addition to the role played by UNIFIL in restoring stability to the southern border after the recent security developments.
But Hizbala takes its instructions from Iran because the terrorists are armed and trained by them.
The government and only the government can declare war and peace, you ol’ deserter, aren’t part of it... you’re more of a plant in a museum... and an ugly one.
Firstly he should make sure that there is no aggression from the Lebanese side of the border by his terrorist friends Hizballah, before he runs to the UN complaining about Israeli retaliation.
Secondly he should note that in all the "aggression" he is complaining about, not a single peaceloving Lebanese civilian has been affected or injured, only the terrorists who he allows to operate freely on sovereign Lebanese territory.
I have just read that following on the discovery and photography of the Hizballah engine improvement plant situated on Lebanese territory, north of Nebi Shit, the US Secretary of State, Pompeo, sent a urgent letter to the President of Lebanon, Aoun, demanding that his forces destroy this plant, or the Israelis will do it for him.
As Aoun and Nasrallah are great friends I can not see the President ordering him to do anything about it and so will very soon we will be seeing him complaining that Israel has attacked on Lebanese territory.