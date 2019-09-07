Defense Minister Freezes Weapon Permits in Nabatieh

Minister of Defense Elias Bou Saab issued a statement on Saturday freezing all weapon permits in the southern city of Nabatieh, the State-run National News Agency reported.

The Minister's decision takes effect in Nabatieh as of 06/09/2019 through 11/09/2019, according to a statement issued by the Minister’s office.

However, the decision excluded the following:

1- Weapon permits for diplomats.

2- Weapon permits for guards of current and former ministers, deputies, heads of political parties, spiritual leaders, and employees of foreign embassies strictly when accompanying diplomatic figures.

3- Permits to carry magnetic weapons.

The statement also pointed out that any violation of the resolution subject the perpetrator to penalties and prosecution.