Due to “urgent” reasons, a planned visit of Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea to the Chouf region was postponed on Saturday, his deputy said.

LF deputy chief MP George Adwan issued a statement saying: “It has been decided to postpone the planned visit of Dr. Geagea to Chouf for urgent reasons,” adding that the LF leader will still “attend the dinner in Deir al-Qamar scheduled at 8:30 p.m.”