Choucair Says Hariri Won’t Let the Country 'Sink'

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is “a man who is as big as a nation” and he will not get entangled in “narrow politics,” a minister said on Sunday.

“He will certainly not stand idly by to watch the country sink,” Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Choucair said.

“Hariri will remain a spearhead in defending Lebanon and the interest of all Lebanese without exception,” he added.

“Today we are going through several crises, especially at the economic, financial and social levels, but we still have a lot of elements of strength to overcome them,” Choucair reassured.