Choucair Says Hariri Won’t Let the Country 'Sink'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 08 September 2019, 13:17
W460

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is “a man who is as big as a nation” and he will not get entangled in “narrow politics,” a minister said on Sunday.

“He will certainly not stand idly by to watch the country sink,” Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Choucair said.

“Hariri will remain a spearhead in defending Lebanon and the interest of all Lebanese without exception,” he added.

“Today we are going through several crises, especially at the economic, financial and social levels, but we still have a lot of elements of strength to overcome them,” Choucair reassured.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Thumb justice 08 September 2019, 14:16

His nose is so brown he needs a paint job.

Reply Report
Thumb libanaisresilient 08 September 2019, 16:29

Look who's saying so! The head of the Lebanese Ministry of Telemasturbation! C'mon! go back to your hand job you irrelevant

Reply Report