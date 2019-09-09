Hariri Refutes Claims about 'Evading' Russian Military Cooperation

Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s media office refuted claims on Monday published in Hizbullah’s al-Akhbar newspaper about Lebanon’s military cooperation with Russia.

Al-Akhbar published an article on Monday titled “Hariri Evading Military Cooperation with Russia?”

“The press office of the PM assures that information contained in the article is false and totally contradicts the course of positive relations with Russia,” said the statement.

In its report, al-Akhbar said that “representatives of the Russian army confirmed during the meeting of the Russian-Lebanese Joint Committee Moscow's readiness to provide weapons to Lebanon, without any political conditions, while Western powers provide the Lebanese army with weapons suitable only for internal fighting not ashamed to assert that their weapons are not intended to defend Lebanon from Israeli aggression.”

Al-Akhbar added: “The positive atmosphere shown by the Lebanese army towards military cooperation with Russia, remains no more than “good intentions,” as long as Hariri stands in the way of raising the level of this cooperation, in accordance with the desire of the United States and the West.”

According to reports, Hariri is expected to visit Moscow early next month.