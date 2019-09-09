Aoun Hails Political Reconciliations, Says Lebanon Won’t Collapse

President Michel Aoun on Monday praised the latest reconciliations between political parties, and urged the Lebanese not to have any fear for the future, the National News Agency reported.

"Have no fear for the future as Lebanon will not fall at all," Aoun said.

Aoun said that reconciliations are necessary between parties “because it would be difficult to embark on resolving the economic, financial and social challenges amid disagreements," he said.

On the upcoming appointments, Aoun said only the best would be selected to assume key positions.

Aoun's remarks came during his meeting with Head of the Maronite Central Council, Wadi Khazen, at Baabda palace.