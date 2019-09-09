Nasrallah Tells Trump, Netanyahu that Hizbullah, Iran Will Remain Defiant

Hizbullah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Monday stressed that Hizbullah and Iran will remain defiant in the face of the growing U.S. pressure.

“We are fighting a grand battle and America and Israel are trying to besiege our camp,” Nasrallah said in brief political remarks during a religious sermon marking the ninth eve of the Shiite Ashoura commemorations.

“Today the leader of our camp is (Iran’s supreme leader) Imam Khamenei… and America is trying to besiege him,” Nasrallah added.

“Tonight and tomorrow we will tell (U.S. President Donald) Trump and (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu that we are people whose will cannot be bent by besiegement, sanctions, poverty or hunger,” the Hizbullah leader emphasized.

Nasrallah said he will address the latest political developments in a speech marking the last day of Ashoura on Tuesday morning.