Report: SA is Cutting Visa Fees for Lebanese

Obtaining a Saudi visa is about to become cheaper for Lebanese nationals.

The Lebanese Broadcasting Station TV said on Saturday that Saudi authorities aim to cut down the fees to obtain all kinds of visa entry for Lebanese.

The fees will be reduced to $80 dollars, which is equivalent to SR 300.

According to the Saudi Embassy website, for non-U.S. passport holders the visa fee is one hundred and thirty-four U.S. dollars ($134.00) for multiple entries and fifty-four U.S. dollars ($54.00) for a single entry.

The visa fee is one hundred and eight U.S. dollars ($108.00) for U.S. passport holders.