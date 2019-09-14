Mobile version

Report: SA is Cutting Visa Fees for Lebanese

by Naharnet Newsdesk 14 September 2019, 14:14
W460

Obtaining a Saudi visa is about to become cheaper for Lebanese nationals.

The Lebanese Broadcasting Station TV said on Saturday that Saudi authorities aim to cut down the fees to obtain all kinds of visa entry for Lebanese.

The fees will be reduced to $80 dollars, which is equivalent to SR 300.

According to the Saudi Embassy website, for non-U.S. passport holders the visa fee is one hundred and thirty-four U.S. dollars ($134.00) for multiple entries and fifty-four U.S. dollars ($54.00) for a single entry.

The visa fee is one hundred and eight U.S. dollars ($108.00) for U.S. passport holders.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 10
Thumb blablablablabla 14 September 2019, 14:41

Flash: SOShit will transport his trolls Doodle, Eagle Drones, Ice Nor Shemale into Saudi Arabia through his love tunnel

Reply Report
Thumb justice 14 September 2019, 16:17

Man

Reply Report
Thumb justice 14 September 2019, 16:17

Yak

Reply Report
Thumb justice 14 September 2019, 16:17

Lou

Reply Report
Thumb janoubi 14 September 2019, 16:30

teh

Reply Report
Thumb Spotter 14 September 2019, 16:32

One very shia troll spotted
logged tagged and processed

Reply Report
Thumb blablablablabla 14 September 2019, 16:39

Update: SOShit left behind his love tunnel his trolls Justine and Spotter.
What a shameful attitude ... his own shitty trolls

Reply Report
Thumb marcus 14 September 2019, 17:50

@POS

Get relevant or gtfo!

Reply Report
Thumb doodle-dude 14 September 2019, 15:49

Saudi Arabia should impose high entry fees for penetrating blablablablablabla's deep and wide luv tunnel. Thousands of virile young men penetrate his mysterious luv tunnel in search of pleasure and in order to deposit their loads of lubricants inside it. In doing so Saudi Arabia can finance the war efforts in Yemen against blablablablabla's shia brethren.

Reply Report
Thumb eagledawn 14 September 2019, 17:23

Breaking:
lol@blacacabla
The Joke of the Day
Like Every Single Day

Reply Report