Jumblat on Aramco Attacks: Lebanon Might Be Greatly Affected

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Monday described as “conspiracy of the era” the “sabotage” attack at oil refineries in Saudi Arabia, adding that Lebanon will be one of the parties “greatly” harmed by that.

“The attack on Saudi oil facilities goes beyond Yemen's war, which must be solved peacefully,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

“This sabotage act is aimed at destroying the oil infrastructure in the Gulf and in Saudi Arabia, undermining the stability of most of the Arab peoples and their impoverishment and preventing them from advancing, Lebanon will be one of the countries worst affected,” he said.

Lebanon signed its first contract to drill for oil and gas in its waters last year. It prepares to launch offshore drilling by the end of 2019.

“It is the conspiracy of the era,” added the PSP leader.

Sunday’s attacks by Tehran-backed Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen on two Saudi facilities, hit two sites owned by state-run giant Aramco and effectively shut down six percent of the global oil supply.

US President Donald Trump said the US was "locked and loaded" to respond to the attack.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held “Iran accountable for its aggression.”

Tehran denies the accusations but the news revived fears of a conflict in the tinderbox Middle East after a series of attacks on oil tankers earlier this year that were also blamed on Iran.