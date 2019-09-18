Aoun to Travel to New York for General Assembly Meeting

President Michel Aoun is scheduled to deliver Lebanon’s speech at the annual meetings of the United General Assembly held between September 23-27 in New York.

The President will be leading Lebanon’s delegation to NY, where he will meet with several Arab and foreign heads of states on the sidelines of the meeting.

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil will join the delegation later on, after chairing the 2019 Lebanese Diaspora Energy conference (LDE) in the United States.