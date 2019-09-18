Arrest Warrant for Lebanese-American Who Worked for Israel
A Lebanese judge issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for a Lebanese American who confessed he'd worked for Israel during its occupation of Lebanon for nearly two decades, Lebanese judicial officials said.
The officials said acting military investigative judge Najat Abu Shakra postponed the questioning of Amer Fakhoury at the Military Court in Beirut pending permission from Lebanon's Bar Association for an American lawyer to attend.
The officials said Fakhoury told the judge he wants the American lawyer to be present and since she had no permission from the Bar Association, the judge decided to postpone the questioning. No date has been set for the next session, said the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Fakhoury was detained after returning to his native Lebanon from the U.S. earlier this month. He had worked as a senior warden at the Khiam Prison in southern Lebanon that was run by an Israeli-backed militia, known as the South Lebanon Army, until Israel ended an 18-year occupation of the area in 2000.
"The Department of State does not comment on cases involving American citizens due to privacy considerations," a State Department official said.
Outside the court, scores of people gathered, including former Khiam prison detainees, some of whom demanded the death penalty for Fakhoury.
"First of all we want the military court to deliver the death sentence by hanging for Amer Fakhoury and all those like him, whether they are inside Lebanon or outside, who are trying to erase their history and to return to Lebanon," said Firyal Hammoud, former inmate of Khiam prison. "We do not accept less than a public death sentence."
Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel's creation in 1948.
Human rights groups have said in the past that Khiam prison was a site of torture and detention without trial before it was abandoned in 2000. Israel denies the allegations.
Hundreds of former Lebanese members of the militia had fled to Israel, fearing reprisals if they remained in Lebanon. Others stayed and faced trial, receiving lenient sentences.
Fakhoury was living in Dover, New Hampshire and local media reported that the family owns a restaurant there. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu once met them at a grape leaves-making contest and talked about their shared Lebanese heritage, according to local media.
Funny how the amnesty law law voted under Syrian occupation of Lebanon only applies to politicians, the war criminals like Aoun, Berri, jumblatt or Nasrala but not this guy. yet Amer Fakhoury has blood on his hands, but far less than each one of the above mentioned criminals. Perhaps, the time has come to revoke the amnesty law and have them all sent to the Hague for a Nuremberg/Tokyo style trial.
You're usually right s.o.s but this time I feel you're being lenient... Aoun, Geagea, Berri, Jumblat, and Nasrallah should all go to hell and beyond as they all participated in monstrous acts against the Lebanese people.
So now they want to hang Amer Fakhoury but it is ok to let an accused criminal like Ayyash on the loose; nicely done Justice minister of the FPM let us see what you are about to do with these two cases.
You're right Geralt, everything has become pointless because Lebanon is finished. This guy's return isn't anodyne, he was spotted in the Lebanese embassy in DC with the LAF general joseph aoun ... they're cooking something and i'm still trying to figure out what the trap is, just to know à quelle sauce on va être mangés.
Of course the amnesty law should be revoked because passed under occupation and everyone feeding info to foreign intelligence agencies (understand Israel, Syria, Iran, USA, France etc) should be serving life sentence in a forced labor camp. I believe we need a new railway system, imagine aoun or berri tightening these huge bolts. that would make my day.
As for Ayyash, he belongs with them and so does mini imp---erator Bassil.
Why is it only treason for some people? For many Lebanese they were harmed, kidnapped and tortured during Syrian occupation. They were afraid to say any word against the Syrians. They had extremely aggressive checkpoints that infringed on the rights of Lebanese. How come those that were Syrian agents and employed by the Syrian regime can walk around free? This guy was fighting to protect where he lived from armed militias too. What makes HA any better than him? I don't like this one bit.