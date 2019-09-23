Govt. to Resume 2020 Budget Talks

Lebanon’s government will resume the 2020 budget talks on Monday and is expected to hold “intensive” meetings on a weekly basis in order to pass it to the Parliament before the constitutional deadline, al-Joumhouria daily reported.

Ministerial sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, said “today’s meeting at the Grand Serail at 4:00 p.m. will carry on from where it stopped during Thursday’s session which reached item 14 from the draft budget.”

Sources close to Prime Minister Saad Hariri said: “There is an orientation to finish the budget before October 15. There is no reason for any delay. The prime minister is open to scientific debate and objective ideas.”