Report: U.S. Begins 'Tough' Visa Measures for Lebanese

Washington has reportedly begun “tough” measures for Lebanese wishing to travel to the United States, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Wednesday.

Quoting ministerial sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, the daily said the US Consulate in Beirut, which reports directly to the Department of Homeland Security, began to enjoy broad powers in terms of refusing renewal of US entry visas for some Lebanese and revoking entry visas for others before it expires.

The sources affirmed that the Consulate had refrained from giving entry permits or renewing them to a number of Lebanese deputies.

“Pro-Hizbullah Health Minister Jamil Jibaq, was not the only one who could not renew the entry permit to be part of the delegation accompanying President Michel Aoun to New York,” they said.

“Even individuals with valid entry visas must contact the US Consulate in Beirut to ascertain they are still entitled to travel and that their visas are not cancelled,” they added.

“Such measures also apply to Lebanese who have European citizenship (with Visa Waiver Program- VWP),” said the sources, noting that some “Lebanese with European nationalities had to return to the place where they traveled from upon arrival at US airports.”

Lebanese officials brought that issue with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker during his recent visit to Beirut, the sources said. But Schenker said the Secretary of State is not to blame for the measures.