Aoun Meets Sisi on Sidelines of UN General Assembly

President Michel Aoun met with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi at the UN headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly meeting, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Talks between the two men highlighted the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Egypt and discussed the means to “develop” them, said NNA.

Stressing Egypt’s support for “Lebanon, its president, government and people,” Sisi said “Egypt is keen on Lebanon’s security and stability.”

He reiterated that Egypt “will spare no effort” to help Lebanon find a solution to the issue of displaced Syrians because of the negative repercussions it has on various sectors in Lebanon.

Sisi said he followed up closely on the Israel-Lebanon developments in the South, saying Egypt was in contact with the US and other States to alleviate any escalation and to prevent any deterioration. “The Arab public opinion does not accept any aggression against Lebanon, as in 2006,” during the Hizbullah-Israel war he said.

The meeting was held in the presence of Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, Permanent Representative of Lebanon to the United Nations, Amal Mudallali, Lebanese Ambassador to Washington Gaby Issa, and Aoun’s adviser Mireille Aoun.

On the Egyptian side, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri, Director of Egyptian Intelligence, Major General Abbas Kamel, Director of the President’s Office Mohsen Abdel Nabi and Presidency Spokesman Bassam Radi.

Discussions touched on the regional developments mainly in the Gulf following the attacks on Saudi oil installations.

They also discussed the so-called "deal of the century," stressing that Arab countries will not approve of any form rejected by the Palestinians themselves,” saying “this position is clear and unanimous. It has already been stressed."