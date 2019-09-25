Hajj Hassan Calls for Investigation into Mobile Network File

Chairman of the Parliamentary Telecommunications Committee, MP Hussein Hajj Hassan, pushed in a press conference for the formation of a parliamentary committee of inquiry into the mobile network file, the National News Agency said on Wednesday.

He said: “The representative of Etisalat Company had admitted that the Minister of Telecommunications was forcing the two companies to change the results of transparent tenders and sign with certain companies.”

Hassan added: “We have listened to statements made by officials in the mobile network companies, and were informed of irregularities and pressures. We have hundreds of documents and data,” he asserted.

"We have requested the formation of a parliamentary investigation committee to hold accountable the parties responsible for breaches committed in the companies operating the mobile sector and the violations of successive ministers," Hajj Hassan concluded.