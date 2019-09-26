Libyan Unity Govt Head Denounces External Interference

Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord, attacked foreign powers Wednesday for backing military strongman Khalifa Haftar, whom he described as a "bloodthirsty criminal."

"It is regrettable that other countries continue to interfere" in Libya, he said at the United Nations General Assembly, naming the United Arab Emirates, France and Egypt.

Libya has been mired in chaos and violence since an uprising toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

In April, Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive to take the capital, Tripoli.

His forces are fighting those of the GNA, which is led by Sarraj and is recognized by the UN.

While Sarraj is backed by Turkey and Qatar, Haftar enjoys varying levels of support from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Russia, and France.

Since April, fighting between pro-GNA and pro-Haftar forces has killed at least 1,093 people and wounded 5,752, while some 120,000 others have been displaced, according to the World Health Organization.