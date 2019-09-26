Mobile version

5G Network Now Available at Beirut Airport

by Naharnet Newsdesk 26 September 2019, 11:07
Lebanon launched its mobile 5G network service at the Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport on Thursday.

“Beirut’s airport is the first in the region to provide 5G service for its passengers,” said Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Choucair from the airport where he announced the news.

Choucair thanked all parties collaborating to take this move, he said: “We thank the General Manager of OGERO and the Middle East Airlines. We hope to see an improvement not only at the airport but throughout Lebanon.”

For his part, Transport Minister Youssef Fenianos said: “Everything is on the application that we launched in collaboration with Ogero to facilitate the travel of passengers.”

“The service will be available for all passengers,” he noted.

Thumb s.o.s 26 September 2019, 13:37

Very useful..... but for what business? the country is bankrupt and 5G is the least of our concerns. We are paying for this useless infrastructure.

Thumb libanaisresilient 26 September 2019, 16:48

Choucair needs 5G desperately to access Porn content! Let him fantasize about 5G in the whole country.

Thumb s.o.s 26 September 2019, 17:15

And as you know so well, 3G is plenty to access your favorite porn websites.

Missing keserwaniaseel 26 September 2019, 17:17

5g in lebanon? Lol on what device will you be able to use the 5g? Corrupt and fake claims

Thumb whyaskwhy 26 September 2019, 19:28

Currently you get what about 30 min of airtime for free? so with 5G you would get 5 min? cheapskates

