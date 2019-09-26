5G Network Now Available at Beirut Airport
Lebanon launched its mobile 5G network service at the Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport on Thursday.
“Beirut’s airport is the first in the region to provide 5G service for its passengers,” said Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Choucair from the airport where he announced the news.
Choucair thanked all parties collaborating to take this move, he said: “We thank the General Manager of OGERO and the Middle East Airlines. We hope to see an improvement not only at the airport but throughout Lebanon.”
For his part, Transport Minister Youssef Fenianos said: “Everything is on the application that we launched in collaboration with Ogero to facilitate the travel of passengers.”
“The service will be available for all passengers,” he noted.
Very useful..... but for what business? the country is bankrupt and 5G is the least of our concerns. We are paying for this useless infrastructure.
Choucair needs 5G desperately to access Porn content! Let him fantasize about 5G in the whole country.
And as you know so well, 3G is plenty to access your favorite porn websites.
5g in lebanon? Lol on what device will you be able to use the 5g? Corrupt and fake claims
Currently you get what about 30 min of airtime for free? so with 5G you would get 5 min? cheapskates