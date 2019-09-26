5G Network Now Available at Beirut Airport

Lebanon launched its mobile 5G network service at the Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport on Thursday.

“Beirut’s airport is the first in the region to provide 5G service for its passengers,” said Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Choucair from the airport where he announced the news.

Choucair thanked all parties collaborating to take this move, he said: “We thank the General Manager of OGERO and the Middle East Airlines. We hope to see an improvement not only at the airport but throughout Lebanon.”

For his part, Transport Minister Youssef Fenianos said: “Everything is on the application that we launched in collaboration with Ogero to facilitate the travel of passengers.”

“The service will be available for all passengers,” he noted.