Clerics Force Cancellation of Beirut Gay Pride Opening
The opening concert of Beirut gay pride week was cancelled under pressure from religious institutions in Lebanon, organisers said.
Members of the LGBT community enjoy comparatively more freedom in Lebanon than in most other Middle East countries but still have no rights and face constant harassment.
The first gay pride event in Beirut was held in 2017 but consisted mostly of conferences and workshops, whereas the opening of this year's edition was due to be a concert at the capital's best known venues.
"Religious institutions called for the cancellation of the concert, linking it to the promotion of same-sex marriage and associating it to debauchery and immorality," Beirut Pride said in a statement late Wednesday.
Organisers said the entire schedule of events was suspended until further notice.
Beirut Pride said that the management of the theatre that had been due to host the opening party had received anonymous threats.
The former grand mufti of Lebanon, the country's top religious official, had issued a statement urging the authorities to stop the Beirut pride events.
Last year's edition was also suspended after one of the organisers was briefly arrested.
In July, a top Lebanese music festival cancelled a concert by Mashrou' Leila, which is arguably the country's best-known band and whose lead singer is openly gay.
Clerics had called for the cancellation of the concert in Byblos because some of the group's songs were deemed offensive to Christians.
"cancelled under pressure from religious institutions in Lebanon"
"LGBT community enjoy comparatively more freedom in Lebanon than in most other Middle East countries"
So now you know who has most influence in Lebanon
We must accept others differences, be tolerant even if we don't share what they do. We must fight for these differences or else life would be monotonous. We all want the same thing, which is to be happy, and no one has the right to stand in the way of people with such differences.
I'll fight for Blablablablabla even if I don't share his perception of life!
As pope, François has repeatedly spoken about the need for the church to welcome and love all people, regardless of their sexual orientation. Speaking about gay people in 2013, he said that "the key is for the church to welcome, not exclude and show mercy, not condemnation." In July of that year, he said "If someone is gay and is searching for the Lord and has good will, then who am I to judge him? The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains this in a beautiful way, saying…: 'no one should marginalize these people for this, they must be integrated into society.'"
The Lebanese clergymen better listen to their boss. As for Kabbani, he’s no longer the republic’s grand mufti, why the media coverage?
With the nation so heavily demoralized our illustrious clerics (blessed be their cotton socks) are focused on peoples lifestyle than the welfare of the souls. Another example of the level of faith they have and the standards that they stipulate upon the social aspects of their sheep. These same Gods they serve that cannot even provide them a living standard comparable to Benin in Africa...one has to but wonder how powerful these Gods are? Got water?