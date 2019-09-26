Mobile version

Israel Intensifies Measures along Border

by Naharnet Newsdesk 26 September 2019, 13:27
W460

Israeli warplanes conducted “intensive” overflights on Thursday hovering at a medium altitude over Nabatieh and Iqlim al-Tuffah, the National News Agency reported.

Later in the day, NNA said the Israeli army set up “modern machine guns used to fire 40mm small bombs at the border line between Shebaa Farms and Ghajar.”

The machine guns are equipped with day and night self-control vision, it said.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 5
Thumb s.o.s 26 September 2019, 14:12

We all know nothing serious ever happens in autumn or winter. But the ongoing drought could change this!

Reply Report
Missing arturo 26 September 2019, 16:34

One possible solution is to make both the area south of the Litani River as well as Shebaa Farms a demilitarized zone. ne obstacle is identifying a neutral monitor.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 26 September 2019, 16:43

Check out google earth and see how far the litani river goes to which is really almost up to Baalbek.

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 26 September 2019, 19:27

Staghfarallah SOS is google earth allowed in the Baalbek region? and does Fatima know they could be taking pictures of her hanged laundry there???

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 26 September 2019, 20:52

https://youtu.be/zCNFQB50uJE :)

Reply Report