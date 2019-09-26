Israel Intensifies Measures along Border
Israeli warplanes conducted “intensive” overflights on Thursday hovering at a medium altitude over Nabatieh and Iqlim al-Tuffah, the National News Agency reported.
Later in the day, NNA said the Israeli army set up “modern machine guns used to fire 40mm small bombs at the border line between Shebaa Farms and Ghajar.”
The machine guns are equipped with day and night self-control vision, it said.
