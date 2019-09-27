Bassil: Domestic Partners Conspiring against Lebanon and its Economy

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Friday said that Lebanon is recently facing a challenge at the economic level, as he accused “domestic” parties of “conspiring” against the country and its economy, the State-run National News Agency reported.

“We have triumphed over Israel and terrorism, and we have overcome all the crises thrown on our land, and today an economic sedition is being prepared,” for Lebanon, said Bassil at a meeting in Windsor, Canada.

Bassil said Lebanon “is under foreign pressure on our economy and Lebanese currency especially that domestic parties are conspiring against the country and its economy,” he said.

The Minister accused some “Lebanese of fabricating incorrect images to incite the people against the state, these are attempts to dismantle us from within, yes we are going through difficult times but we will foil the conspiracies trying to harm our lira and our economy.”

“Fabrications are the easiest thing, the problem is that those sabotaging from within are still subjugate to foreign agendas, thinking that this agenda will win them at home,” concluded Bassil.