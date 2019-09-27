Bassil: Domestic Partners Conspiring against Lebanon and its Economy
Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Friday said that Lebanon is recently facing a challenge at the economic level, as he accused “domestic” parties of “conspiring” against the country and its economy, the State-run National News Agency reported.
“We have triumphed over Israel and terrorism, and we have overcome all the crises thrown on our land, and today an economic sedition is being prepared,” for Lebanon, said Bassil at a meeting in Windsor, Canada.
Bassil said Lebanon “is under foreign pressure on our economy and Lebanese currency especially that domestic parties are conspiring against the country and its economy,” he said.
The Minister accused some “Lebanese of fabricating incorrect images to incite the people against the state, these are attempts to dismantle us from within, yes we are going through difficult times but we will foil the conspiracies trying to harm our lira and our economy.”
“Fabrications are the easiest thing, the problem is that those sabotaging from within are still subjugate to foreign agendas, thinking that this agenda will win them at home,” concluded Bassil.
"libanaisresilient 4 hours ago
Long live Bassil the future President of Lebanese republic!"
"the_roar:
Ladies and Gentlemen: Today you have just listened to the future president of Lebanon. Learn people, learn!"
"constantine 1 hour ago
Without the FPM at the helm, there would be no Lebanon.
Lebanon would be a province of ISIS reporting to Riadh.
The reason why Minister Bassil is being subjected to harsh criticism by thieves and traitors to stop him from taking their riches and beating them in the national treasury."
Yes sure it is the 'domestic' partners conspiring that led to the bankruptcy of the country and not his corruption, failed policies, and the self imposed wars by his hezbollah ally.
Nobody is conspiring against Lebanon's economy except you and your corrupt party. From the shady power generation ships, to building non-existing powerplants, to telecommunication deals, to smuggling by hezbollah and its followers through more than 150 illegal crossings, your history speaks for itself.
Add to that his extravagant travel plans with an army of consultants and more than 80 people accompanying the 'strong' president to NY to deliver a speech that could have been delivered by email.
Bassil: Domestic Partners Conspiring against Lebanon and its Economy
Yep, what a POS!
Lebanon’s banking sector is targeted because some institutions are laundering money for the Iranian terrorists. Its citizens are almost barred from obtaining Visas or the USA because of the same terrorists, our passports are rendered useless again because of these thugs. These people are not only the FPM’s partners, they’re also their allies. The only reason the Syrian Resident of Baabda is sitting on his throne is because of them and their boss Bashar Hafez al Assad.
The country is dying, and the only thing this person can do is blame others... get him a mirror subito presto !