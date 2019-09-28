Berri Says Lebanon Needs 'Drastic' Measures to Counter Crisis

Speaker Nabih Berri said the situation in Lebanon is “critical” requiring "drastic" solutions, but he pinned hope on the regional developments which he said could “positively” affect the situation in the country, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

“No doubt the situation is critical in Lebanon and requires quick solutions,” he told the daily in an interview.

However he pointed out saying that several measures have been taken and “intensive meetings were held to address the crisis, decisions were made at Baabda economic meeting and hopefully the Cabinet will finish discussing the 2020 draft budget.”

On the impact of the regional developments on the circumstances in Lebanon, Berri said the country could benefit from a restoration of dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“We must take into consideration the accelerating regional developments mainly the one in Yemen after the Saudi agreement on a ceasefire in several regions. Shall it develop positively any further, it could restore channels of dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran. If this development goes in this direction, it would have a positive impact on the whole region and on Lebanon in particular,” said Berri.