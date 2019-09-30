Jumblat Proposes Compulsory Military Service, Solution for Unemployment
Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Monday said that compulsory military service must be restored in Lebanon and called for new government measures compelling contractors to employ more Lebanese workers to fight unemployment.
In a tweet Jumblat said: “To face the legitimate public anger as we wait for: serious government measures to control the borders, tax evasion, the adoption of a unified progressive tax, reduction of ruling class privileges, benefit from maritime property, a serious control of corruption and the adoption of transparent tenders to deter dubious capital. I suggest that contractors are pressed to employ %50 Lebanese workers with wages exceeding those for foreign labor in construction and maintenance workshops, to counter unemployment and create regional professional workshops in all fields."
Jumblat added: “I have a modest experience on a personal level, whereas I have for months absorbed almost eighty workers.”
He said it is "a personal experience that can be generalized," adding that major contractors in all sectors must give priority to the Lebanese worker and “relinquish some of their huge profits while waiting for CEDRE decisions which I consider illusory and far from flimsy growth theories.”
Jumblat concluded saying: “We must return to compulsory military service.”
Compulsory Military Service.
So that every Shia recruit will just cross the road and join Hizballah with his weapon.
What a genius.
Worry abiut your compulsory service in 3israel mr zionist
Stop being rude keserwaniaseel. The guy was born Israeli, you were born Shia, others are born Hutu or tootsie and it’s nobody’s fault. Instead of pouring oil where water is needed, why don’t you stretch a hand towards Philippo and behave like a decent human being.
SOS zionist scum wants ONLY to stretch hands towards the Israeli colonial settlers. He loves thy neighbor only if they are Jews.
lol@bigjohn with a small jon.
So the government is broke, and he wants to add more state employee... Typical of a socialist ideology where every solution is the government. He is the leading anti-privatization after all.
Is this guy for real? What kind of productivity will military service create?
He is living in the fifties.
Look at ireland. Once the poor man of Europe, now the highest gdp per inhabitant. They have multi religion, history of civilwar, ambitious commercial minded people, little natural resources and 4million people. How did tgey achieve their success? THEY MADE THEIR GOVT SMALLER!!!
Pass walid beik the bong.
Let
Small countries have an advantage, look at Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Monaco, San Marino, Malaysia, Kuwait, etc... they exploit it very well. But the French colonizers ruined it by creating a sectarian country 99 years ago. They could have created the same country without injecting the sectarian poison . The Christians would probably have remained the majority unlike now and it would probably have spared the country the civil wars which aren’t over by the way,
Your Zionist entity will soon have a non-Jewish majority in areas they control
"bigjohn 44 minutes ago 30
Ireland helps their poor with welfare programs a lot more than Lebanon"
and Irish people pay income tax up to 40% compared to (?) in Lebanon.....