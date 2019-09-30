Presidency Says Reports Attributed to Baabda Sources are ‘Unfounded’

The Presidency of the Lebanese Republic on Monday described as “baseless” the quotes attributed to “sources close to Baabda” Presidential Palace, claiming that the solution for Lebanon’s current crisis lies within the resignation of the government.

In a statement on Monday, the Presidency said: “Several social media outlets circulated quotes they attributed to sources close to Baabda Palace that the solution for the current crisis lies within the resignation of the government.

"The Presidency's press office assures that such information are unfounded, especially that the President of the Republic has more than once highlighted the government's role amid the current phase and the necessity to activate it.

"The Presidency's press office also denies news on deliberations relevant to the President's meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron last Monday in New York, particularly what has been attributed to the President about the relationship with Prime Minister Saad Hariri," it added.

The statement said that such news only come within the context of rumors.