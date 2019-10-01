Jreissati Launches Campaign to Reduce Plastic Bags
Environment Minister Fadi Jreissati on Tuesday launched a campaign to reduce the use of plastic bags to end plastic waste as Lebanon grapples with a trash management crisis.
Jreissati said that plastic bags will not be given for free at supermarkets and grocery stores, but will be sold for LBP 100 per bag in a step to reduce their use.
“The ban on plastic bags begins October 15,” he said, noting that eco-friendly ones will be the alternative.
Earlier Jreissati noted that the ban is still a bill until its approval in the parliament. He argued that the environmental situation in Lebanon and the waste crisis compel for immediate action.
Another source to steal and tax the common citizen. He knows his 'environmental' priorities!
Amazing! With all the environmental issues such as waste landfills, sea and rivers pollution, emissions, etc this genius is focusing on plastic bags in supermarkets.
So much amateurism! In decent countries they give a one year notice to businesses so the have enough time to prepare themselves which includes getting supplies of cotton or linen bags.
This guy is taxing people simply as a source of revenues for the State, not for the right reasons! We all want to eliminate plastic from our lives but it has to be done properly. But prior to this, we need to shift to green energy, it’s the top priority .