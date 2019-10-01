Jreissati Launches Campaign to Reduce Plastic Bags

Environment Minister Fadi Jreissati on Tuesday launched a campaign to reduce the use of plastic bags to end plastic waste as Lebanon grapples with a trash management crisis.

Jreissati said that plastic bags will not be given for free at supermarkets and grocery stores, but will be sold for LBP 100 per bag in a step to reduce their use.

“The ban on plastic bags begins October 15,” he said, noting that eco-friendly ones will be the alternative.

Earlier Jreissati noted that the ban is still a bill until its approval in the parliament. He argued that the environmental situation in Lebanon and the waste crisis compel for immediate action.