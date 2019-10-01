Mustaqbal: Street Protests a Message to All Parties

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Tuesday described the latest protests over the economic and financial situations as “a spontaneous and honest expression of concern.”

“Taking to the streets is a message addressed to all the parties who are concerned with finding solutions and halting the collapse,” the bloc said in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.

Addressing certain parties, Mustaqbal said “perhaps it would be more beneficial to take part in the rescue efforts instead of manipulating citizens’ sentiments and screams or wasting time to achieve certain political gains.”

Hundreds of people protested in Beirut and several regions on Sunday over increasingly difficult living conditions, amid fears of a dollar shortage and possible price hikes.

Demonstrators briefly cut off several Beirut thoroughfares, some with burning tires.

"Revolution, revolution," cried some of the protesters.

Parliament in July passed an austerity budget aimed at rescuing an economy crumbling under massive debt and unlocking billions of dollars in international aid.

This week, fears of a dollar shortage have sparked anxiety over a possible devaluation of the Lebanese pound and price hikes.

Local press reported that banks and money exchange houses were rationing their sales of dollars, which are used alongside the pound in daily transactions.