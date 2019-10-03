Gemayel Calls on Govt. to Leave, Urges Technocrat Cabinet

Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel on Thursday called on the government to step down while urging the formation of a “cabinet of experts” that enjoys the confidence of the Lebanese and the world.

“The government is not doing anything other than trading blame, instead of solidarity and convening night and day to rescue the country,” Gemayel said at press conference.

“They only meet once a week and they fail to agree… and if they don’t find anyone to pin the blame on, the theory of a conspiracy against the country surfaces,” Gemayel lamented.

Describing the government itself as the real “conspiracy,” the Kataeb leader said all the parties of the political settlement that led to President Michel Aoun’s election are to blame for the deteriorating economic and financial situations.

Commenting on the latest protests, Gemayel saluted “all the youths and our people who took to the streets peacefully to express their anger.”

“Kataeb’s lawyers will be at the disposal of any citizen who expresses their rejection of the current situation on social media and any person who gets summoned to interrogation,” Gemayel added, saying those who “wasted public money and relinquished the country’s decision and sovereignty” are the ones who should “go to jail.”