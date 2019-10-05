Report: Hariri ‘Not Resigning’

In light of a worsening economic situation grappling Lebanon, Prime Minister Saad Hariri seeks to “overcome” the obstacles with “hard work” without any intention to step back, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

Sources close to Hariri assured in remarks to the daily that “Hariri is not resigning, this option is not on his agenda,” they said replying to rumors.

They said the PM plans to confront the problem “simply through hard work, more production and activation of the state institutions.”

The PM believes that the attempts of some to hamper his work are merely harming the country and delaying its progress.

“Some are trying to drag the country into a dangerous situation shall the pressure pursue,” they said.