Geagea from Canada: Lebanon a Bus without Driver
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea has described Lebanon as “a bus without a driver,” in remarks during a speech in Canada.
“There are currently two imminent threats to Lebanon: the first is a security-military-strategic threat, seeing as Lebanon is currently like a bus without a driver, which is being driven by someone other than the one behind the steering wheel, and we don’t know where he’ll take us,” Geagea told the LF’s 23rd North American convention in Canada.
“The decision of peace and war is fully in Hizbullah’s hand, and we hope Hizbullah will not drag us into a war in the region with all its dramatic repercussions,” Geagea added.
“As for the second threat, it is a very serious financial-economic one, seeing as the state is under a debt of more than $94 billion and growth has nearly touched zero percent over the past years while the state’s revenues are decreasing,” the LF leader went on to say.
Geagea also said that he had been “dreaming” of meeting with the LF’s cadres in North America for the past 15 years.
“We used to communicate via phone or video conference, and here we are meeting today face to face,” he said.
WOOHOO!.. Dudes... While the Americans and Germans are.. still in the R&D phase.. of the driver-less car.. Lebanon has already perfected.. the driver-less bus... Lebanon.. we're number one.. we're number one.. we're number one!!..
The irony in Geagea's remark is that the Lebanese Constitution prohibits Christians from being bus-drivers.
Chrisrushlau you blithering idiot, the Lebanese Constitution has nothing to do with the fact that there are no Christian bus-drivers in Lebanon. There are no Christians in Lebanon period. Never were any. As per Lebanese scholar Noam Chomsky Lebanon has always been 100% Shi3as. Also a per Far East scholar Noam Chomsky, the murder of over a million Cambodians by his friends and ideological brothers the Khmer Rouge was not genocide. Anyone who claims that it was is a colonialist imperialist and should be arrested, executed then prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Dr Geagea forgets that he volunteered to join the team of bus drivers with his friends Hariri, Bassil and company. Now that it’s on 3 wheels because Bassil “borrowed” one , and that Hariri took the gear box to use elsewhere and that Berri took the windows and every single one of them and their friends behaved like scavengers they suddenly don’t want this bus anymore... but wait, someone ‘courageous’ will volunteer once again to take what’s left of the bus.... unless they borrow money to buy another bus so they can repeat everything.