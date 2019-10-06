Geagea from Canada: Lebanon a Bus without Driver

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea has described Lebanon as “a bus without a driver,” in remarks during a speech in Canada.

“There are currently two imminent threats to Lebanon: the first is a security-military-strategic threat, seeing as Lebanon is currently like a bus without a driver, which is being driven by someone other than the one behind the steering wheel, and we don’t know where he’ll take us,” Geagea told the LF’s 23rd North American convention in Canada.

“The decision of peace and war is fully in Hizbullah’s hand, and we hope Hizbullah will not drag us into a war in the region with all its dramatic repercussions,” Geagea added.

“As for the second threat, it is a very serious financial-economic one, seeing as the state is under a debt of more than $94 billion and growth has nearly touched zero percent over the past years while the state’s revenues are decreasing,” the LF leader went on to say.

Geagea also said that he had been “dreaming” of meeting with the LF’s cadres in North America for the past 15 years.

“We used to communicate via phone or video conference, and here we are meeting today face to face,” he said.