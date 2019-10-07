Hariri Urges UAE Investments in Lebanon

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday said at the UAE-Lebanon investment forum in Abu Dhabi that Lebanon still has a chance despite the difficult conditions it is enduring, noting that the Lebanese and UAE investment forces can do wonders together in Lebanon.

“Lebanon still has a chance despite the difficult conditions. Lebanon has pride in its private sector but the UAE’s private sector is also prosperous and together we can do a lot,” said Hariri in a speech at the opening of the forum.

“The UAE stood by Lebanon in good and difficult days and we are here to strengthen our cooperation by creating partnerships between the Lebanese and the UAE private sectors. We hope the Emiratis invest in economic projects in Lebanon,” added Hariri.

The Premier noted that the UAE received working Lebanese youth and secured their remittances to their homeland and contributed to stabilizing financial and social stability, “the relationship between Lebanon and the UAE is deeply rooted,” he said.

For his part, UAE Economy Minister Sultan bin Saied al-Mansouri said: “We believe in Lebanon’s potential to become an economic driving force in the region. We look forward to increasing investment projects and this needs to continue dialogue and cooperation.”