Geagea Calls Upon Ministers of the Majority to Resign

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea called upon ministers of the majority to resign from the government in order to make way for another lineup that would make a different approach to the current situation, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

"The sole radical solution lies within the resignation of the current ministers of the majority,” Geagea said during the LF annual dinner banquet in Laval, Canada.

"We want a different government, and I do not mean a government of technocrats technically," the LF leader noted.

"We want a different government that would make different approaches in order to reach different results," he explained.