Mobile version

Aoun: Lebanon Has Ability to Confront Domestic, External Pressures

by Naharnet Newsdesk 07 October 2019, 17:21
W460

President Michel Aoun on Monday reassured that Lebanon will “overcome the difficult economic circumstances that it is currently going through.”

“The measures that are being taken on the economic and financial levels will revitalize the national economy and the productive sectors,” Aoun said during a meeting with Archbishop Joseph al-Zehlaoui, the Metropolitan of the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America.

“Lebanon has the ability to confront the domestic and external pressures that it is facing, especially that national unity is safeguarded and the political disputes are not affecting the general national stance,” the president added.

Noting that the contacts he made over the past 48 hours have achieved positive results regarding the demands of money changers and the owners of fuel stations, Aoun vowed to maintain his efforts to “resolve the rest of the pending issues.”

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 4
Thumb blablablablabla 07 October 2019, 17:24

How about firing Riad Salamé and closing SOShit air tunnel?

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 07 October 2019, 17:47

He’s pretty much the only competent and qualified person at the head of a public institution, and you’d want him removed ?

Use the 2 brain cells you were born with, rub them against one another and you may end up getting a sparkle and you’ll see the light.

Reply Report
Thumb _citizen_ 07 October 2019, 17:46

My favorite shia troll of all times is blablablablablablabla.

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 07 October 2019, 19:57

"Aoun vowed to maintain his efforts to “resolve the rest of the pending issues.” Just like he resolved the Palestinian issue just before it loooool

Reply Report