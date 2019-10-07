Aoun: Lebanon Has Ability to Confront Domestic, External Pressures

President Michel Aoun on Monday reassured that Lebanon will “overcome the difficult economic circumstances that it is currently going through.”

“The measures that are being taken on the economic and financial levels will revitalize the national economy and the productive sectors,” Aoun said during a meeting with Archbishop Joseph al-Zehlaoui, the Metropolitan of the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America.

“Lebanon has the ability to confront the domestic and external pressures that it is facing, especially that national unity is safeguarded and the political disputes are not affecting the general national stance,” the president added.

Noting that the contacts he made over the past 48 hours have achieved positive results regarding the demands of money changers and the owners of fuel stations, Aoun vowed to maintain his efforts to “resolve the rest of the pending issues.”